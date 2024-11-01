Uganda Battles Rising Mpox Cases As Kampala Records Highest Outbreak

Authorities report that mpox primarily affects urban and ghetto communities, with vulnerable groups like commercial sex workers, timber dealers, university students (particularly in Kikoni near Makerere University), and food vendors being most impacted.

Uganda is facing an escalating outbreak of mpox, with 262 reported cases across 28 districts. Kampala remains the hardest-hit area, recording 102 cases, followed by Wakiso and Mukono with 38 and 10 cases, respectively.

The Kampala metropolitan area alone accounts for 150 of the total cases.

Dr. Richard Walyomo, Mpox Incident Commander for the Kampala Metropolitan area, highlighted ongoing efforts to contain the virus.

Authorities report that mpox primarily affects urban and ghetto communities, with vulnerable groups like commercial sex workers, timber dealers, university students (particularly in Kikoni near Makerere University), and food vendors being most impacted.

Individuals with weakened immune systems, including those with underlying health conditions, HIV-positive individuals, pregnant women, and children, are at heightened risk of severe illness.

"Individuals with weaker immunity are more susceptible to contract the virus, and we should all put our energies into fighting the spread," Dr. Walyomo emphasized.

Within Kampala, the outbreak is most concentrated in Kawempe division, which has reported 61 cases. Other affected areas include Makindye (13 cases), Nakawa (11), Central (9), and Rubaga (8).

To manage symptomatic cases, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health agencies, has established a dedicated isolation and treatment facility in Entebbe.

The Ministry of Health's response strategy prioritizes curbing transmission among high-risk groups. The public is urged to practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with unfamiliar individuals, and refrain from sharing personal items and bedding.

Public health officials underscore that avoiding sexual contact with strangers is a critical preventive measure.

Dr. Walyomo advised the community to remain vigilant, as mpox symptoms--such as skin rashes, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, and back pain--may resemble those of other illnesses, making laboratory confirmation essential.

Currently, around 70 patients remain hospitalized, with others having been discharged. Contact tracing and awareness campaigns are underway to curb further spread.

The Ministry of Health and WHO have strengthened outreach efforts at district, parish, and village levels.

"Our surveillance system remains robust, ensuring that cases and contacts are closely monitored," Dr Walyomo noted, emphasizing that community involvement and support from health partners are crucial for an effective response.

The Ministry continues to call for public cooperation in adhering to preventive measures to support containment efforts.