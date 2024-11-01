Zimbabwe: Seven Killed, Eleven Injured in Separate Road Crashes

31 October 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Tragedy struck on the country's highways as two separate crashes left seven people dead and 11 others injured.

In the early hours of Thursday, five people lost their lives in a deadly collision involving a commuter minibus and a fuel tanker on the Harare-Bulawayo Road, Kuwadzana turn off.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 31st October 2024 at around 0510 hours along Harare-Bulawayo Road, Kuwadzana 7 turn off at the traffic-controlled intersection of First Street and Bulawayo Road, Harare," said national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace kombi, which had an unspecified number of passengers on board, and a fuel tanker with no passengers.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, the kombi turned right onto Bulawayo Road, crossing into the path of the oncoming tanker. The violent collision left five passengers dead at the scene, while six others were transported to Sally Mugabe Hospital with injuries.

The victims' identities have yet to be confirmed.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital. The five victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin," Nyathi said.

The second accident occurred yesterday on the Harare-Masvingo Road near the 225-kilometer mark.

A Toyota Land Cruiser reportedly veered off the road and overturned, killing two people on board and injuring five others.

"Two people were killed while five others were injured when a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels at the 225-kilometer peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 30th October 2024 at around 1530 hours," Nyathi said.

The bodies of the victims in the Land Cruiser accident were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured passengers received treatment at the same hospital. One of the injured was transferred to a Harare facility for further medical care.

As the country reels from these accidents, Commissioner Nyathi urged drivers to adhere to road regulations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to abide by the country's road rules and regulations in order to curb road accidents. Above all, motorists are implored to avoid speeding on the country's roads," he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.