Zimbabwe: Seven Killed, Eleven Injured in Separate Road Crashes

Tragedy struck on the country's highways as two separate crashes left seven people dead and 11 others injured.

In the early hours of Thursday, five people lost their lives in a deadly collision involving a commuter minibus and a fuel tanker on the Harare-Bulawayo Road, Kuwadzana turn off.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 31st October 2024 at around 0510 hours along Harare-Bulawayo Road, Kuwadzana 7 turn off at the traffic-controlled intersection of First Street and Bulawayo Road, Harare," said national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace kombi, which had an unspecified number of passengers on board, and a fuel tanker with no passengers.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, the kombi turned right onto Bulawayo Road, crossing into the path of the oncoming tanker. The violent collision left five passengers dead at the scene, while six others were transported to Sally Mugabe Hospital with injuries.

The victims' identities have yet to be confirmed.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital. The five victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin," Nyathi said.

The second accident occurred yesterday on the Harare-Masvingo Road near the 225-kilometer mark.

A Toyota Land Cruiser reportedly veered off the road and overturned, killing two people on board and injuring five others.

"Two people were killed while five others were injured when a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels at the 225-kilometer peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 30th October 2024 at around 1530 hours," Nyathi said.

The bodies of the victims in the Land Cruiser accident were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured passengers received treatment at the same hospital. One of the injured was transferred to a Harare facility for further medical care.

As the country reels from these accidents, Commissioner Nyathi urged drivers to adhere to road regulations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to abide by the country's road rules and regulations in order to curb road accidents. Above all, motorists are implored to avoid speeding on the country's roads," he said.