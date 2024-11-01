Zimbabwe: Govt to Install Surveillance Cameras At Traffic Intersections and Roadblocks in Crackdown On 'Mushikashika'

The Government announced a new initiative to install surveillance cameras at all roadblocks and traffic lights across the country in a bid to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws.

Responding to a question on Government policy on mushikashika transport operators during a Parliament session yesterday, lands Minister Anxious Masuka, speaking on behalf of the leader of the house said outlined the government's plan, describing it as a comprehensive measure to reduce traffic violations and increase safety for the public.

The system will link vehicle data to personal information, including drivers' national identification and bank account details. Once fully operational, it will allow for automatic deductions of fines from offenders' bank accounts immediately after violations occur.

"We do this so that when they breach the law, all penalties are directly linked to their accounts to the extent that fines are deducted without delay once an offense has been committed, such as operating unlicensed public transport or causing accidents by reckless driving." Masuka said

The government's initiative comes in response to the persistent issue of "mushikashika" -- illegal private taxis that often operate from undesignated points and have been associated with dangerous driving practices.

The presence of mushikashika operators has grown due to limited public transportation, prompting commuters to rely on these unlicensed vehicles.

To address this, Masuka urged both public and private transport operators to increase the number of registered buses and vehicles to provide a safer, regulated transport system.

He highlighted that organized timetables and scheduled bus stops, reminiscent of earlier years, would encourage people to use licensed transport instead of resorting to unregistered options.

In a follow-up question, Honourable Kangausaru raised concerns about police chases that often occur in urban areas, as law enforcement attempts to intercept unregistered drivers. The chaos resulting from these chases, he noted, has sometimes led to accidents and fatalities.

Masuka responded, noting that the camera system would reduce the need for direct police chases.

"The cameras will capture offenders' details from the number plate and the driver image. Summons will be issued to those responsible, removing the need for dangerous pursuits between police and mushikashika operators in town," he said

The minister spoke about the importance of compliance among citizens, urging all citizens to use only registered public transport and also highlighted the government's support for operators like the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) to bolster their fleets and provide dependable, safe transport options for the public.