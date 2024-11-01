Ethiopia: PM Abiy Announces Ongoing Talks With Armed Groups Operating in Amhara, Oromia Regions

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed the House of People's Representatives today, 31 October, 2024, announcing that the government has continued talks with "some members" of the armed groups operating in the Amhara and Oromia regions.

The Prime Minister stated, "With the support of elders, the government has repeatedly sought peace talks with [armed groups]," acknowledging that most of these efforts have been unsuccessful.

He emphasized that this does not mean that "the government is not engaging in discussions with them at all." He added, "There are ongoing talks with some members of the [armed groups]."

However, he stated that "there are individuals who accuse those who have engaged in talks with the government," adding that "such actions deter those seeking peace from coming forward."

The Prime Minister also criticized a Member of Parliament (MP) who remarked that the federal government had failed to control the conflict in the Amhara region "within the initial two-month" timeframe.

In response, the Prime Minister questioned the credibility of such claims, stating, "It was the assertion that we would control the Arat Killo Palace within two weeks that did not materialize."

According to Abiy, the government has transformed Amhara into an industrial hub over the past six years. He stated, "Those who cannot believe this can go to Kombolcha, Debre Berhan, and Bahir Dar and see the reality."

He further highlighted the government's efforts to address the region's road infrastructure.

"In the Amhara region, our focus is on development endeavors," he asserted. "However, there are individuals who seek to impede these efforts."

The Prime Minister's address to the House of People's Representatives came at a time of renewed conflicts between government forces and the non-state militia group, Fano, which has erupted across various urban and rural areas in the Amhara region over recent months.

This recent intensification of conflict, marked by the deployment of heavy weaponry and drone strikes, followed pledges by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Amhara regional government to "intensify operations" against armed groups.

During a joint press briefing on 01 October, 2024, Mengesha Fentaw, head of the Amhara Communication Bureau, clarified the government's objectives, emphasizing that the government would intensify its operations to target "armed groups."

Mengesha further stated that the government would take "decisive measures" against those orchestrating armed actions.

Subsequent to Mengesha's statement, reports emerged of intense urban warfare in the North, Central, and South Gondar zones of the Amhara region. These clashes have tragically resulted in civilian casualties.

A news article published in early October 2024, detailed a heavy weapons attack near Gondar City that claimed the lives of at least 20 civilians.

Renewed fighting between government forces and Fano militia has also affected rural and urban areas in the East and West Gojjam zones.

On 07 October, 2024, residents of Minjar Shenkora district, North Shewa Zone, reported heavy bombardments affecting numerous homes due to mortar fire.

The town of Woldia in North Wollo Zone similarly experienced heavy gunfire on 13 October, restricting movement and exacerbating local tensions.

The situation in the Oromia region also remains precarious due to the ongoing conflict, which has led to widespread devastation among civilian populations and crippled social and economic infrastructure.

Addis Standard has consistently reported casualties resulting from clashes between government forces and armed groups, including the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Fano militia.

Despite government claims of restored peace, residents in areas such as Western Oromia have expressed deep concern over the persistent and deteriorating security situation in the region.

Areas like East, Qellem, West, and Horro Guduru Wollega zones have been particularly hard-hit by the ongoing conflict.

A report by Addis Standard published in June 2024 detailed severe conflict in several districts within Qellem Wollega Zone, including Anfilo, Jima Horo, Dale Sedi, and Gidami.

The North Shewa Zone of the Oromia region has also been severely impacted by the ongoing conflict.

In particular, the Darra district within North Shewa Zone has emerged as a hotspot for escalating violent clashes, with government forces engaging in separate confrontations with the Fano militia and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).