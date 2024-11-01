Ethiopia: PM Abiy Affirms Ethiopia's 'Unwavering Interest' in Red Sea Access, Pledges Peaceful Pursuit

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in his parliamentary address today, asserted that Ethiopia has an "unwavering interest" in gaining access to the Red Sea and aims to pursue this objective through "peaceful means."

PM Abiy told legislators on Thursday, "We do not seek it through war or force," and stated that Ethiopia deserves access to the Red Sea "by any law, by any country's experience."

"Ethiopia has an unwavering national interest. The world should hear that Ethiopia needs access to the Red Sea through peaceful means," the PM said.

He emphasized that Ethiopia would not be "shy" about pursuing this goal, adding, "If we don't achieve it, our children will," describing the ambition as "true and logical."

The Prime Minister also addressed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Ethiopia signed with Somaliland earlier this year, which aims to grant Ethiopia sea access in exchange for recognizing Somaliland. He noted that attempts were made to portray the agreement as though "Ethiopia entered an agreement with Somaliland to take a region of Somalia."

Abiy explained that Ethiopia initially proposed a 99-year lease with Somaliland but later agreed to a 50-year term, following Somaliland's preference. "How can a 50-year lease be stealing land?" he questioned. "Some even suggested hundreds of years, viewing it as a long-term investment, but we agreed to 50 years."

Referring to Ethiopia's close ties with Somalia, Abiy stated, "Ethiopia has the second-largest Somali population after Somalia. They are our brothers, and we have no agenda against Somalia."

The diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia has deteriorated following Ethiopia's recent MoU with Somaliland, an area Somalia considers part of its territory.

Somalia criticized the MoU, stating it "violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity," and responded by expelling Ethiopia's ambassador from Somalia, recalling its ambassador from Ethiopia, and announcing Ethiopia's exclusion from the AU-led forces set to replace the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Somalia has also signed a military cooperation agreement with Egypt, resulting in Egypt sending military personnel and arms shipments to Somalia.

Recently, a summit in Asmara brought together Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea, where the three countries agreed on measures to enhance Somalia's capacity "to protect its land and sea borders."

Addressing parliament, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated that Ethiopia has exercised patience toward Somalia, allowing it time to "rethink and prioritize" its national interests, adding that Ethiopia will "wait patiently."

The Prime Minister also addressed concerns that Ethiopia's Red Sea ambitions could lead to conflict, saying, "There are some who think war will break out," but clarified, "We won't wage war with anyone; we don't have an interest in war."

Regarding potential external threats, Abiy dismissed fears of an invasion, asserting, "No one can invade Ethiopia by force," and added that the country has "enough resources to defend itself."

"We have human resources, we are patriots, and while we don't provoke others, we won't back down if provoked," the PM stated.