South Africa: Competition Commission Rubber-Stamps Media24 Sale to Novus

31 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

The focus will now be on enhancing the content of Media24's digital news brands, News24 and Netwerk24.

Following a stamp of approval from the Competition Commission this week, Media24 has confirmed the sale of its media logistics operations, On the Dot, and its community newspaper portfolio (including Soccer Laduma/Kick Off) to Novus Holdings.

Raj Lalbahadur, interim CEO of Media24, says the transaction will be implemented immediately and Media24 will now focus on concentrating its investments in and enhancing the digital content of its two digital news brands, News24 and Netwerk24.

"These range from further elevating the quality of journalism and streamlining publishing to deliver trusted news faster, to introducing personalisation and expanding enriched content," he said.

The final publication dates for the last of the printed newspapers - Beeld, City Press, Daily Sun and Rapport - the PDF editions of Volksblad and Die Burger Oos-Kaap on Netwerk24 and for SNL24 operating as a hub will be 31 December 2024.

From January 2025, Daily Sun will operate as a standalone, free-access news website and Rapport and City Press will reside at Netwerk24 and News24 respectively as digital-only brands at the core of the Sunday content offering.

Beeld, Volksblad and Die Burger Oos-Kaap readers and subscribers will...

