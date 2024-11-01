South Africa: SA's 'Water Wars' to Worsen Due to Climate Crisis, Presidential Climate Commission Told

Amid water restrictions in Gauteng, the Presidential Climate Commission hosted a workshop in Pretoria with the Department of Water and Sanitation to address South Africa's urgent need for climate adaptation readiness within the water sector.

'The water wars as we currently know it are going to get a lot worse as we have increased global heating," said Dhesigen Naidoo.

"We have to be smart enough to use the climate driver to get the investments in money, in technology, in capacity, to be able to get a climate-resilient water system, so that we actually can meet our Sustainable Development Goals as well as our own development aspirations. You can't grow an economy without water security."

Naidoo, who is a World Bank senior adviser and climate adaptation lead at the Presidential Climate Commission, was speaking to Daily Maverick at a high-level workshop hosted by the commission and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to address South Africa's urgent need for climate adaptation readiness within the water sector in Pretoria on Tuesday, 29 October 2024.

Focused on South Africa's Just Transition Framework, the workshop examined adaptation readiness across the water value chain, agriculture, and the built environment, highlighting the critical steps necessary to accelerate climate resilience in these sectors.

The workshop centred on findings from a draft report developed by...