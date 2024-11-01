South Africa: Soccer Star Faces Charges After Fatal Crash - South African News Briefs - November 1, 2024

Car Accident Involving Sekhukhune United Player Claims Life of Young Girl

A family is demanding justice after their nine-year-old daughter, Gomolemo Mavimbela, was tragically killed in a car accident reportedly caused by Sekhukhune United player Shaun Mogaila in Tembisa, reports IOL. The accident occurred during the morning school run while Gomolemo's mother drove her and a 13-year-old neighbor to school. Both the mother and the other child are currently in ICU, fighting for their lives. Mogaila, 29, later turned himself in at the Rabie Ridge police station near Midrand following the 7:30 a.m. crash on Andrew Mapheto Road. Police say they found suspected cocaine, edibles, and expensive alcohol in the vehicle, and the footballer allegedly fled the scene after the accident. He now faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jacob Zuma to Appeal Expulsion from ANC

Jacob Zuma, leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, is set to appeal his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) on Friday, reports EWN. The ANC's national disciplinary committee will meet virtually to review Zuma's appeal. Zuma was expelled from the ANC in July for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute by establishing and campaigning for a rival political organization. During a recent press conference, Zuma made two notable slips, accidentally referencing the ANC instead of the MK Party. "Politicians who are able to put things and see what is right and wrong, they have been coming to the ANC. Sorry, eish, this thing is killing me," he said. The former ANC president said he would die a member of the revolutionary movement. The MK Party's constitution, which was recently drafted, allows members to belong to multiple political parties if done for strategic purposes. ANC member Tony Yengeni will represent Zuma at the disciplinary hearing.

Officer Testifies in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial about Link to Kelly Khumalo

In the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that one of the accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, allegedly contacted Kelly Khumalo, reports SABC News. Gininda shared in court that cellphone analysis indicated contact between Ntuli and Khumalo. At the time of Meyiwa's death, Khumalo was the girlfriend of the then-Bafana Bafana captain and has been implicated by two of the accused in their statements as a possible mastermind in the case. Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for Meyiwa's 2014 murder.

More South African news