Zimbabwe: Kuwadzana Accident - 'Reckless' Commuter Omnibus Driver Charged With Culpable Homicide As Death Toll Rises

A commuter omnibus driver has been charged with culpable homicide following a fatal road accident along Harare-Bulawayo road, at the intersection of First Street and Bulawayo Road on Thursday morning.

The commuter omnibus collided with a fuel tanker after the driver disregarded the traffic lights and proceeded when he was supposed to stop.

In an update, police said the death toll had risen to seven while others were injured and receiving treatment at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, in a statement, described the driver as "reckless".

"Whilst the traffic lights at the intersection were working, it is concerning to note that the driver of the commuter omnibus proceeded when he was supposed to stop.

"This was reckless and thus a blatant violation of our road traffic rules and regulations. Consequently, the driver is being charged with culpable homicide", said Mhona

He further extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Our thoughts are with all the families of the people who were killed in the crash and our prayers are with those injured as they continue to receive treatment and care. We wish them speedy recuperation".

The government promised to implement stricter measures to ensure the safety and security of the commuting public in light of this devastating event.

Added Mhona, "The accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road.

"I wish to remind and warn all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public that the Ministry will take stern measures to preserve the safety and security of the commuting public".