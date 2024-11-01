Uganda: Court Blocks Coronation of Lango Paramount Chief

The ruling responds to objections raised by loyalists of the reigning Paramount Chief, Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii, who claimed irregularitie in the election process.

The High Court in Lira has halted the installation of Eng Moses Michael Odongo Okune as the Paramount Chief of the Lango, declaring his March 1 election "illegal, null, and void."

This decision, part of Civil Suit No. 10 of 2024, addresses a divisive legal challenge within Lango cultural leadership just as preparations for Odongo Okune's installation were underway for November 2, 2024.

Plaintiffs Obia Denis Acila and Benjamin Okii, represented by a team of three lawyers, argued that Odongo Okune's election violated the 2017 constitution of the Lango Cultural Foundation due to procedural flaws and a lack of declared vacancy, as Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii had not yet abdicated.

Supporters of the Paramount Chief-elect argue that his election was legitimate, while loyalists of the current Paramount Chief, Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii, allege irregularities in the election process and sought to prevent the installation.

The judgment, communicated via email to both factions, centers on a lawsuit filed by Obia Denis Acila and Benjamin Okii

Represented by a team of three lawyers, the plaintiffs argued that the election violated the constitution of the Lango Cultural Foundation, citing procedural flaws and improper eligibility criteria.

They claimed that the election was conducted hastily, without first declaring a vacancy for the role, which was still held by the current Paramount Chief, Yosam Odur Ebii, who had announced plans to abdicate on November 1, 2024.

The court ruling carefully examined whether Odongo Okune's election adhered to cultural and legal standards for traditional leadership in Lango.

Justice Odoki noted the intricate balance between Lango customary law and the codified guidelines of the Lango Cultural Foundation's constitution, which was established in 2017 to govern the community's cultural institution.

"The election organised by the council of clan heads [Owitong] must align with both Lango custom and the binding constitutional guidelines of the foundation," Justice Odoki stated.

"This court must uphold both tradition and codified law to maintain the integrity of the institution of Paramount Chief in Lango," he added.

Customary Law vs Constitution

Supporters of Yosam Odur Ebii argued that Okune's election disregarded the Lango Cultural Foundation's constitution, which mandates that the General Assembly--a body with representation beyond the council of clan heads--be involved in the election process.

They argued that the involvement of the General Assembly is essential to ensuring that the election reflects the voices of all segments of the Lango community.

They further contended that the process failed to meet constitutional requirements and did not align with customary practices.

Odur's loyalists provided witness testimonies and documents as evidence, which they claimed demonstrated that Odongo Okune's election was premature and included individuals ineligible to vote.

According to Justice Odoki, their argument "rests on the importance of a lawful process that respects both the codified guidelines and Lango traditional customs."

In contrast, Odongo Okune's supporters, led by senior members within the Lango Cultural Foundation, argued that the council of clan heads had full authority to oversee the election.

They asserted that the 2017 constitution was secondary to the council's decisions, which they argued held precedence in matters of cultural leadership.

Further, they contended that the clan heads could override parts of the constitution if they deemed it necessary to follow Lango customs more closely.

"Odongo Okune was unanimously elected by the council of clan heads according to the long-standing traditions of the Lango people," the court heard.

Odongo Okune's supporters further claimed that HH Yosam Odur Ebii and the Lango Cultural Foundation lacked the legal standing to challenge the election, arguing that the plaintiffs were simply obstructing "the will of the people as expressed by their clan leaders."

Court's Position

Justice Odoki's ruling recognized the historical role of clan heads in electing the Paramount Chief but emphasized that the 2017 constitution remains binding on all foundation members.

Citing the constitution, Justice Odoki noted, "Chapter 1, Article 1 of the Lango Cultural Foundation's 2017 constitution establishes that this constitution is the supreme law of the Foundation and is binding on all traditional authorities and persons subscribing to it."

The judge further stated that, given the defendants' previous acknowledgment of the constitution, they could not selectively disregard its provisions.

Justice Odoki also examined the arguments from both sides regarding the clan heads' authority and responsibilities.

"The constitution," he explained, "was designed to formalize and preserve Lango customs, ensuring accountability and representation in leadership transitions."

While cultural leadership in Lango has traditionally been rooted in clan decisions, the constitution requires that "the General Assembly play a role in the election process to reflect the collective voice of all representatives within the Lango community."

In upholding the constitution's binding nature, Justice Odoki also affirmed the community's right to manage its cultural leadership in a way that aligns with both the codified law and the customary norms valued by Lango society.

Installation Preparations Continue

Despite the legal challenges, preparations for Odongo Okune's installation are ongoing.

Elders, traditional leaders, and government officials are coordinating arrangements, including the collection of traditional artifacts and ceremonial attire to be used during the installation rituals scheduled for November 2, 2024.

On Thursday, pre-installation activities took place, including a review of Odongo's support from his followers at Ibuje in Apac District.

Community reactions remain divided, with some expressing confidence in Odongo Okune's leadership and others questioning the election's legitimacy.

This ruling has sparked ongoing dialogue within the Lango community on how best to balance tradition with modern governance structures.

Justice Odoki's decision brings both clarity and complexity to the situation as the Lango people approach a significant cultural transition.