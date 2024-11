This general election will be the 13th since Botswana became independent in 1965 and will involve the election of 61 Members of Parliament and 609 Local Council Seats.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has accepted defeat after Batswana voters rejected the country’s long-serving governing party at their October 30 polls.

Masisi's party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), has been in power since independence in 1966.

In a press conference, Masisi said: "I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process ahead of inauguration," Masisi said in a press conference on Friday.