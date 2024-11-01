Somalia Retains Authority Over Ethiopian Troop Inclusion in Aussom, Says UK Ambassador

1 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Somalia, Michael Nithavrianakis, has affirmed that Somalia holds the authority to decide on whether Ethiopian troops will participate in the upcoming African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), scheduled to begin in January 2025.

In a recent interview, Ambassador Nithavrianakis discussed the diplomatic efforts spearheaded by Kenya and Turkey to alleviate tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, noting, "Ethiopia has played a significant role in the ATMIS mission, and we would like to see them continue if possible, but that decision rests with the Federal Government of Somalia."

The ambassador emphasized the importance of transitioning from Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to Troop Partnerships (TPNs) for regional stability, adding, "We need to try and reduce the tension and support diplomatic efforts underway to find a solution."

Somalia's stance is clear: Ethiopian forces will not partake in AUSSOM unless Ethiopia revokes its Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland.

This condition comes as part of a broader withdrawal plan where approximately 13,000 troops from Ethiopia and other nations are set to leave Somalia by year's end, making way for the new mission in 2025.

