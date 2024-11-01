Kenya: Kindiki Sworn in As Deputy President, Replacing Gachagua Who Was Impeached

Nairobi — Kithure Kindiki has officially been sworn in as Kenya's third Deputy President, succeeding Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached following a fallout with President William Ruto.

The swearing-in took place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) after a three-judge bench lifted the conservatory orders that had barred Kindiki from assuming office.

Gachagua's impeachment marked a historic first under the 2010 Constitution, as he became the only Deputy President to be removed from office through this process. His impeachment was confirmed by both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Winfrida Mokaya, administered the oath of office, witnessed by Chief Justice Martha Koome. The event commenced at 10:42 a.m. with the ceremonial placement of the Judiciary mace.

President Ruto, who was present to oversee the proceedings, welcomed Kindiki as his new deputy. Other notable attendees included National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and various political leaders. The event was also attended by Cabinet Secretaries, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The decision to proceed with Kindiki's swearing-in followed a ruling by Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Dr. Freda Mugambi, who determined that leaving the Deputy President's office vacant would contravene constitutional provisions and go against public interest.

The Kerugoya Court had initially issued a conservatory order on October 18, shortly after President Ruto's nomination of Kindiki to replace Gachagua. The order was lifted on Thursday, allowing Kindiki to take the oath. The judges argued that continued conservatory orders would leave the Deputy President's office vacant and that Kenya's Constitution did not allow for such a scenario.

"The applications for conservatory orders are hereby disallowed. The conservatory orders issued on October 18, 2024, in Kerugoya High Court are hereby discharged," the judges ruled. They highlighted that the Deputy President's functions cannot be undertaken by the President, Speaker of the National Assembly, or any other official, emphasizing the need for a prompt appointment.

Kindiki, who holds a master's degree and a PhD from the University of Pretoria, has an extensive academic and professional background, including authoring over 30 publications. He also served as President Ruto's lawyer more than a decade ago during his case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) related to post-election violence in 2007.

Until his swearing-in, Kindiki held the position of Interior Cabinet Secretary, now temporarily managed by Mudavadi in an acting capacity.