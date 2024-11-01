Kenya: Senate Committee Rejects Bill Seeking to Extend Term Limits of Elected Officials

Nairobi — The Senate Committee on Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights has rejected a Bill seeking to extend the term limits for elected officials in Kenya, including the presidency following strong opposition to the proposed law reform.

The committee's chairperson Hillary Kiprotich Sigei said the Bill revealed that 99.99 percent of Kenyans who submitted their views opposed the changes proposed in the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Sigei stated that the Committee carefully considered all public views regarding the proposed law changes.

"Senate Committee rejects Cherarkey's bill seeking to extend terms of elected officials from 5 to 7 years. 99.99 percent of 168,801 public submissions opposed the changes. The voice of Kenyans has been unequivocal," stated Sigei.

The Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey sponsored a Bill seeking to extend terms of elected officials from the current 5 to 7 years including Governors and Members of Parliament.

The Bill was also proposing the creation of the office of the Prime Minister that will be appointed by the president similar to the proposal made in the National Dialogue Committee and the Building Bridges Initiative reports.

Other proposals included a proposal to involve the Senate in approving the deployment of the Kenya Defense Forces in any part of the country. Currently, the law states that the executive must seek the approval of the National Assembly.

The Bill also sought an amendment to Article 181 of the constitution that provides for the procedure for removal from office of a county governor from office or a deputy governor so as to have a decision to impeach a Governor being challenged only at the Supreme Court.

President William Ruto had opposed the controversial proposal reiterating his commitment to upholding the Constitution, urging lawmakers to resist attempts to alter term limits for personal or political gain.