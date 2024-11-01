Uganda: Death Toll in Kigogwa Fuel Tanker Fire Reaches 31

1 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The number of people who died following an explosion of a fuel tanker at Kigogwa along the Kampala- Bombo road in Wakiso district has reached 31.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said on Friday that one more person succumbed to burns at Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala."

"As of today, November, 1, 2024, the death toll from the Kigoogwa incident has reached 31," Onyango said.

He identified the deceased as 22 males and nine females.

The October 22 incident saw a fuel tanker overturn after the driver lost control on the Kampala-Bombo road in Kigogwa.

The resultant explosion saw a number of people killed by fire as they jostled to siphon fuel from the tanker.

The fire also burnt several shops, homes and motorcycles which were nearby.

Preliminary investigations have linked the fire to a nearby charcoal stove.

Following the fire that burnt the victims' bodies beyond recognition, government conducted DNA tests to help identify them.

They have since been handed over to relatives.

Government also gave shs5 million to each of the deceased's families to help in burial arrangements and shs1 million to persons receiving treatment at Kiruddu.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.