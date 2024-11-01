Uganda: Death Toll in Kigogwa Fuel Tanker Fire Reaches 31

The number of people who died following an explosion of a fuel tanker at Kigogwa along the Kampala- Bombo road in Wakiso district has reached 31.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said on Friday that one more person succumbed to burns at Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala."

"As of today, November, 1, 2024, the death toll from the Kigoogwa incident has reached 31," Onyango said.

He identified the deceased as 22 males and nine females.

The October 22 incident saw a fuel tanker overturn after the driver lost control on the Kampala-Bombo road in Kigogwa.

The resultant explosion saw a number of people killed by fire as they jostled to siphon fuel from the tanker.

The fire also burnt several shops, homes and motorcycles which were nearby.

Preliminary investigations have linked the fire to a nearby charcoal stove.

Following the fire that burnt the victims' bodies beyond recognition, government conducted DNA tests to help identify them.

They have since been handed over to relatives.

Government also gave shs5 million to each of the deceased's families to help in burial arrangements and shs1 million to persons receiving treatment at Kiruddu.