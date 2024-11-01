Uganda: Promises, Landslides, and a Dash of Irony - Bulambuli's Resettlement Saga

Despite government promises made more than two years ago to resettle at-risk families, many in the affected community are still waiting for tangible support.

Bulambuli District Chairperson Annet Nandudu has voiced strong disappointment over what she describes as a series of unfulfilled government promises on resettlement.

Her frustration reflects a community left feeling abandoned amid relentless landslide disasters.

This sentiment surfaced during a recent visit by Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Relief, and Refugees, Lilian Aber, who came to assess the aftermath of a landslide that displaced 24 families in Nambeche village, Nnamisuni Subcounty, Sironko District.

The landslide, which struck on November 27th, uprooted families, destroyed crops, and swept away livestock as heavy rains battered the area.

In the midst of the chaos, resident Grace Zemeyi became a local hero, alerting neighbours to evacuate after noticing strange sounds and earth movement during the night.

Thanks to her quick action, no lives were lost, but 24 families were forced to seek temporary shelter at the Namisuni Subcounty headquarters.

Land and resources remain scarce, amplifying residents' frustration as they grapple with the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

Minister Aber's visit, however, came with a pledge: immediate support and a permanent relocation of the 24 families to Bunambutye, with each family receiving Shs17 million.

Yet, this promise was met with skepticism, given a history of unfulfilled commitments.

Bulambuli's tragic history with landslides has only heightened community distrust.

In 2023, a landslide in Masugu village killed five people, including four from a single family. Prior commitments by the former disaster minister to relocate survivors from high-risk areas were ultimately left unaddressed.

"The issue of resettlement has been a persistent song since 2012, when the first landslide claimed over 30 lives," Nandudu said, pointing to a dismal track record.

She revealed that of the more than 500 families at high risk in Bulambuli, only a small fraction--three families--have been resettled in Bunambutye.

To make matters worse, none of the district's families were included in a recent cash transfer initiative.

"People have held onto promises for over a decade, but more lives continue to be lost with every new disaster," she lamented, questioning why Bulambuli's needs have consistently been overlooked, even as the district hosts landslide victims from across the Bugisu sub-region.

Minister Aber acknowledged progress in the cash transfer program but admitted that bureaucratic delays and obstacles in the memorandum of understanding with a partner bank had slowed down efforts.

Limited operational funding has also hindered timely support for families facing displacement.

The Office of the Prime Minister has yet to reach 1,000 of the more than 10,000 families living at risk in the Elgon sub-region.

With landslides posing a persistent threat, Bulambuli residents are calling for swift action and a genuine government commitment to ensure their safety and security.