Uganda: Museveni Appoints Kiwanda National Chairman of Consultative Forum.

President Museveni has appointed Kiwanda as the National Chairman of the Consultative Forum, a constitutional body that brings together all political parties with representation in Parliament.

This position was previously held by Dr. Ruhakana Rugundo.

Kiwanda's primary role will be to foster harmony among political parties, a crucial step towards promoting national unity and cooperation. "This appointment is a significant move towards promoting inter-party dialogue and cooperation," said a source close to the President.

Notably, Kiwanda will be deputised by a representative from the National Unity Platform (NUP), demonstrating the President's commitment to inclusivity and collaboration.

The appointment was made during the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held at Entebbe State House on October 31, 2024.

As the new National Chairman, Kiwanda will play a vital role in promoting dialogue and understanding among political parties, ultimately contributing to Uganda's democratic growth and development.

"I look forward to working closely with Kiwanda to promote peace and stability in our great nation," said President Museveni, emphasising the importance of unity among political leaders.

This development is seen as a positive step towards strengthening Uganda's democratic institutions and promoting national cohesion.