Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, stressing the importance of fortifying the strong relations between two countries.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted Egypt's interest in strengthening ties in the economic and development spheres, especially since there is a broad framework of existing cooperation between the two countries.

MENA