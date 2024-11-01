Egypt, China Sign Protocol to Enhance Security Cooperation

Minister of Interior Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, who is paying an official visit to China, held a discussion session with Minister of Public Security of China Wang Xiaohong, on Thursday 31/10/2024, at the headquarters of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

Both Ministers tackled aspects of cooperation between the security bodies of the two countries and ways to support them, in addition to the latest developments in security issues of common interest.

They also witnessed the signing of a protocol to enhance security cooperation between the two sides in confronting crimes in all their forms.

The Chinese Minister of Public Security Advisor praised Egypt's pivotal role in the Middle East region and the efforts made by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior in combating terrorism and organized crimes.

He also highlighted the Ministry's significant impact in strengthening stability in Egypt and its regional surroundings, expressing the importance of exchanging expertise and strengthening communication between the two sides.

Egypt Today