Zimbabwe: Govt Vows Action After Deadly Kuwadzana Road Accident

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, has vowed to enforce stricter road safety measures to protect the nation's commuters following a tragic accident that claimed six lives at the Kuwadzana 7 turn-off.

The crash, which took place in the early hours of yesterday, involved a commuter omnibus that collided with a haulage truck, leaving five others injured in addition to the fatalities.

In a statement, Minister Mhona expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and extended condolences to the families affected.

"It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I have received news on the fatal road traffic crash that occurred on Thursday 31st of October 2024 at Kuwadzana 7 turn-off. Tragically, six people died whilst five others were injured when the driver of a commuter omnibus failed to give way and collided with a haulage truck," Mhona said.

He condemned what he described as "reckless" behavior on the part of the commuter omnibus driver, who reportedly proceeded through a functioning traffic light when he was meant to yield.

The driver is now facing culpable homicide charges, a move Mhona highlighted as part of the government's commitment to enforcing accountability on the country's roads.

"This accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road. Whilst the traffic lights at the intersection were working, it is concerning to note that the driver of the commuter omnibus proceeded when he was supposed to stop. This was reckless and thus a blatant violation of our road traffic rules and regulations," he said

Minister Mhona also assured the public of new measures being put in place to enhance road safety across the country.

"Let me also take this opportunity to assure the nation that the Second Republic is committed to formulating robust legal, policy, and administrative mechanisms to improve the country's Road Safety Performance," Mhona said.

Minister Mhona's statement comes amid heightened calls for improved enforcement of traffic laws and increased accountability among transport operators, many of whom face complaints regarding safety lapses.

The Ministry of Transport is expected to announce additional initiatives in the coming months to address what Mhona described as a "national priority" to preserve public safety on the country's roads.