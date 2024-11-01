Kenya: Fake Graphic Falsely Quotes Kenya's National Assembly Speaker Saying 'Some in Government' Want Him Out

Fake graphic falsely quotes Kenya's national assembly speaker saying 'some in government' want him out

IN SHORT: Kenya's national assembly speaker Moses Wetang'ula did not say some government officials wanted to remove him from office over his push for Luhya community unity. This graphic claiming otherwise is fake.

Kenya's national assembly speaker Moses Wetang'ula said some government officials wanted him out because he pushed for unity in the Luhya community. That's according to a graphic doing the rounds on Facebook in Kenya.

"Wetangula claims some in government are uneasy with his push for Luhya unity and development in the Western Region, which is why they want to replace him," the graphic reads.

It shows the logo of Nation Africa, the online platform of one of the largest media houses in Kenya. It also includes the Nation's SMS number.

Wetang'ula comes from Bungoma county in western Kenya. The county is dominated by the Luhya community. Wetang'ula is a Luhya. As one of the prominent political leaders from the region, he has made efforts to unite the community.

The graphic came just days after a claim went viral on social media that Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga was offered money and government positions, including that of national assembly speaker, to support the impeachment of deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

According to the claim, Odinga had forwarded the name of Otiende Amollo for the position of national assembly speaker. Amollo is a member of parliament for Rarieda constituency in Siaya county, western Kenya.

Kenyan president William Ruto included the opposition in his new government in July 2024 in a bid to tame sustained anti-government protests.

Gachagua, who fell out with Ruto, has been impeached on charges of violating the constitution and gross misconduct. He insists that he's innocent and is challenging his dismissal in court.

The graphic has also been posted here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But can it be trusted? We checked.

Graphic fabricated

Wetang'ula is a senior official in Ruto's government, so such comments from him would likely attract the attention of mainstream media. However, Africa Check found no reports of this from reputable local or international news outlets.

We noted that the text on the graphic in question did not conform to Nation Africa's house style. For example, on a genuine graphic, the first two words are written in capital letters, but this is not the case on the circulating graphic.

Nation Africa often posts its graphics on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Africa Check scoured the accounts for the graphic and came up empty.

On 23 October, the news site posted a blurred version of the same graphic, with the word "fake" printed on it.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT! Please be advised that this card doing rounds on social media is fake," it cautioned.

The graphic is fake and should be ignored.

