Morocco Foils Attempted Drug Smuggling in Nador, Seizes Over 63k Psychotropic Tablets, 550g of Cocaine

Beni Ansar (Nador) — Moroccan Security and Customs officials operating in the center of Beni Ansar (Nador) thwarted on Thursday evening an attempt to smuggle 63,074 psychotropic tablets and 550 grams of cocaine into the Kingdom, aboard a light foreign-registrated vehicle, according to a security source.

Control and inspection operations conducted on the vehicle, immediately upon arrival at the Beni Ansar center, resulted in the seizure of psychotropic tablets and cocaine concealed inside the car's frame and spare wheels, the same source added. Authorities arrested the 70-year-old driver and his 57-year-old companion, both Spaniards of Moroccan origin.

The suspects were undergoing a judicial investigation, under the supervision of the public prosecutor's office. The probe aims to uncover both local and international connections involved in this criminal activity.

According to the same source, this case is part of the ongoing security operations conducted by various security services to combat international trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic drugs, and all forms of cross-border crime.