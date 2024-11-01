Morocco Sweep 45 Medals At International School Gymnasiade in Manama

1 November 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco won 45 medals, including 16 gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze, at the International School Gymnasiade, held from October 22 to 31 in Bahrain's Manama.

With this tally, the national school team ranked first in Africa and seventh worldwide, out of 71 countries represented by 5,400 students in 30 sport disciplines at this competition, organized under the aegis of the International School Sports Federation (ISF).

Morocco was represented by 71 students in seven sport disciplines: athletics, taekwondo, judo, karate, archery, badminton and orienteering race.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports hailed Moroccan pupils' results at national and international level, highlighting the efforts made alongside the Royal Moroccan Federation of School Sport and the sports federations involved, as well as the administrative, teaching and technical staff.

To the Ministry, this positive outcome reflects the department's particular interest in promoting school sport, through providing comprehensive sports and educational training to help pupils develop their sporting talents.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.