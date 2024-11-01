Morocco Sweep 45 Medals At International School Gymnasiade in Manama

Rabat — Morocco won 45 medals, including 16 gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze, at the International School Gymnasiade, held from October 22 to 31 in Bahrain's Manama.

With this tally, the national school team ranked first in Africa and seventh worldwide, out of 71 countries represented by 5,400 students in 30 sport disciplines at this competition, organized under the aegis of the International School Sports Federation (ISF).

Morocco was represented by 71 students in seven sport disciplines: athletics, taekwondo, judo, karate, archery, badminton and orienteering race.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports hailed Moroccan pupils' results at national and international level, highlighting the efforts made alongside the Royal Moroccan Federation of School Sport and the sports federations involved, as well as the administrative, teaching and technical staff.

To the Ministry, this positive outcome reflects the department's particular interest in promoting school sport, through providing comprehensive sports and educational training to help pupils develop their sporting talents.