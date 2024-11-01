Uganda: Police, Security Forces Foil Robbery Plot Against PDM Beneficiaries in Nabilatuk

Police have reportedly thwarted an attempted robbery targeting members of a Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) group benefiting from the Parish Development Model (PDM) program in Loteede Village, Nabilatuk District.

The incident occurred on the night of October 31, 2024.

The VSLA group had gathered for a meeting that extended late into the evening when authorities received a tip-off about a group of youths allegedly mobilising to rob the attendees.

Police and Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) officers swiftly responded, moving in to prevent the attack. According to authorities, the suspects were armed with machetes, knives, and other sharp objects.

The operation, conducted around 10 p.m., led to the arrest of one suspect, Francis Liko, who was found carrying a machete and a knife. However, two additional suspects, identified as Mario Longora and Lokwangiro, managed to evade capture and remain at large. Regional Police Spokesperson Mike Longole confirmed that a search is ongoing, and authorities are committed to bringing the fugitives to justice.

Police have praised local informants for their quick response, which they credit with preventing the robbery. "We are committed to disrupting criminal activities through our established networks," Longole stated, emphasising that community involvement is vital for ensuring safety and security.

Many residents were shaken by the incident. "When we saw the suspects picking up the weapons, we alerted the police immediately, which allowed for timely action," said Peter Lokol, an eyewitness, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in stopping the crime.

As investigations continue, local community members have vowed to stay vigilant and report any information that could aid in capturing the remaining suspects.