South Africa: Four Suspects Appear in Bela-Bela Court On Alleged Fraud and Money Laundering Cases

press release

POLOKWANE — Luhan Holtzhausen (26), Director of Agri IP Pty Ltd, along with accomplices Kristi Holtzhausen (29), Henry Hugo Holtzhausen (55), and Janene Holtzhausen (59), appeared in the Bela-Bela Magistrate Court on Thursday, 31 October 2024. They face charges of fraud and money laundering related to a fraudulent gold bar sale.

The Director was granted bail of R10 000-00, while the other three suspects received bail of R5000-00 each. The case has been postponed to 13 January 2024 for further police investigation.

The accused allegedly advertised seven 100g Perth gold bars on social media, each selling for R120 000-00. A male buyer purchased the bars for a total of R700 000-00 but later discovered they were counterfeit upon verification in Gauteng.

After the sale, the buyer sought a refund, allegedly supported by a fraudulent proof of payment. Investigations traced the funds through various accounts, including those of the suspects' family members.

A fraud case was opened, leading to a warrant for their arrest, which they surrendered to the police today. They now face charges under Section 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, No. 121 of 1998, related to money laundering.