South Africa: Help Police to Reunite Ernest Rachmann (74) With His Family

press release

NELSPRUIT — Police in Leslie are requesting members of the public to assist in reuniting Mr Ernest Rachmann aged (74) from Leslie with his family.

According to information, Mr Ranchmann was last seen on Saturday, 26 October 2024, at Watervalsbank farm in Leslie, where he was residing.

His family made several calls to him to wish him a happy birthday with no success. The matter was reported to the police. They went to his house at the farm upon arrival, and they found the door opened. His valuables, including vehicle and cellphone, were found in the house.

A search for him ensued, but he was nowhere to be found.

Police urge anyone with information that may assist in finding Ranchmann to please contact Detective Warrant Officer Thabo Lekete on 072 625 1094.

Alternatively, community members may call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or can send information via MySAP SAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.