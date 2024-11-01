South Africa: Three Suspects Nabbed for Stock Theft in Mahwelereng Policing Precinct

press release

POLOKWANE — Police nabbed three male suspects aged between 27 and 34 for stealing goats, sheep, and chickens at Mapela, Ga-Chaba village and in Mahwelereng Zone 2, under policing area of Mahwelereng, on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

The Police were notified about the two incidents that occurred separately in the Mahwelereng policing precinct.

Subsequent to preliminary investigations, it was found that on 29 October 2024, in Mapela village, two suspects aged 27 and 34 went to the local farm project, subsequently stealing 24 goats and 16 sheep. Leads were thoroughly followed, and some of the stolen livestock were recovered at an auction in Bela-Bela, and some inside a certain house in Mountainview village, and two of the sheep were already slaughtered.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested after police received information that he was selling chickens at Tshamahansi Village. According to information, on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, the suspect cut off a fence at the victim's yard in Mahwelereng Zone 2 and stole about 40 chickens worth R4000.00.

The police opened two cases of stock theft for further investigations.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the Police for arresting the suspects and recovering some of the stolen live stock.

The three suspects are due to appear before Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court on Friday, 01 November 2024.