Ethiopia: Addis Abeba Islamic Council Secures Reinstatement for Muslim Students Suspended Over Religious Attire

Addis Abeba — The Addis Abeba Islamic Affairs Supreme Council has announced that an agreement has been reached permitting Muslim students, who had been suspended from four secondary schools for wearing religious attire, to return to their studies.

This decision follows a wave of public concern regarding the treatment of these students, who were barred from entering schools for wearing the niqab--a face-covering garment worn by some Muslim women.

The Council previously reported that students faced "pressure and harassment" in certain schools because of their attire. It condemned the actions of school authorities, labeling them as "irresponsible" and questioning the legal basis for such attire-based restrictions.

The Council asserted that these restrictions "lack legal backing" and warned that they disrupt students' education while fostering "tension between the Muslim community and the government."

In a statement released on 31 October 2024, the Council disclosed that, "An agreement has been reached to reinstate these students and ensure they can continue their studies peacefully." The Council reported that discussions had been held with city officials to address the recurring challenges Muslim students face regarding dress code regulations.

The Council further reported that high-level talks involving officials from the Addis Abeba Peace and Security Bureau, the city Police, and the Education Bureau had reportedly taken place. According to the Council, these meetings led to an arrangement allowing affected students to rejoin their classes starting this month.

In a parliamentary session yesterday, MP Kamil Shemsu raised these concerns with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, noting that "certain institutions seem to be undermining the government's commitment to participation and inclusivity."

The Prime Minister acknowledged the "shortcomings" related to dress codes and religion, emphasizing the need to review institutional practices to ensure inclusivity for all students.