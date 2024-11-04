Africa: COP29 - What You Need to Know About the Global Climate Summit

press release

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) opens next week in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The summit takes place between 11 and 22 November, and decisions made there will impact all of us. To date, the international community has failed to rein in the deadly activities of the fossil fuel industry, which continues to pollute, burn, and ransack the planet in the face of mounting human suffering.

COP29 is a critical opportunity for world leaders to break with these past failures. Here's what you need to know about the most important climate event on the global calendar:

1. Who's going?

Between 40,000 and 50,000 delegates are expected to attend COP29. This will include government representatives from all UN member states, as well as the State of Palestine, the Holy See, Niue, the Cook Islands, and the European Union. All of these are parties to the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and most have also joined the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. COP29 will also host diplomats, UN officials, journalists, climate scientists, trade union leaders, and policy experts. NGOs, activists, and Indigenous leaders are also planning to participate - although the involvement of independent media workers and human rights defenders from Azerbaijan itself has been curbed by an ongoing government crackdown.

2. What is the aim of COP29?

The overall aim of COP29 is for states to agree, develop and share plans for addressing climate change. This means preventing further global warming, and also helping those who have been most affected so far to adapt or to rebuild their lives.

In 2015, the Paris Agreement made it a legal requirement for all states to set targets for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, in order to limit the global temperature increase to 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Since then, however, the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) has stressed that the most catastrophic effects of climate change can only be avoided if we limit global warming to 1.5°C by the end of this century.

At COP29, countries' progress on addressing climate change will be measured against this 1.5°C goal. It is important to note that even 1.5°C of warming will entail mass displacement, harm to livelihoods, and loss of life, with lower-income countries the worst affected. At present, the world is on track for an increase of 2.6 to 3.1°C this century.

3. What's on the agenda this year?

COP29 has been called "the finance COP", due to its focus on scaling up climate finance. Climate finance refers to the funding that is needed to help lower-income countries transition to zero-carbon economies, and to help the most affected communities adapt to the effects of climate change. A major objective of COP29 is to increase this funding and to produce a new goal for future climate finance.

4. Where will that money come from?

Under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, the funding must come from the high-income countries that are historically most responsible for climate change. In addition, under international human rights law, all states in a position to do so must also contribute.

In addition to setting a financial target, COP29 negotiators must also agree clear timeframes for the provision of funds to lower-income countries. Money should be given in the form of grants, not loans, to avoid worsening existing debt crises.

5. What should the funds be used for?

This target should also contain sub-goals to make clear where the money should go. For example, Amnesty International is also calling for the target to include loss and damage finance. This is essentially compensation, paid by high-income countries to lower income ones, to help them recover from the existing impacts of climate change, and from others that they will unavoidably face in the future.

One of the Azerbaijan presidency's more positive moves has been to make adaptation, long sidelined in climate negotiations, a priority of the talks. While preventing further climate change through a full, fast fair and funded phase -out of fossil fuels is critical, the reality is that climate change is already here. Helping people adjust to existing and future impacts of global warming is a crucial part of climate justice.

6. How much money is needed?

Trillions of dollars are needed to help lower-income states carry out the climate action needed, including transitioning away from fossil fuels in a way that protects peoples' rights. Amnesty International and others in the climate justice movement are calling for a target of at least 1 trillion USD annually.

Azerbaijan has an alarming human rights record, with longstanding restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly.

7. What are Amnesty's human rights concerns regarding Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijan has an alarming human rights record, with longstanding restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly. Peaceful protests, including those held by environmental groups, are routinely met with violent suppression, and according to the local NGOs more than 300 people are currently imprisoned on politically motivated charges. The work of independent media outlets in Azerbaijan is severely hampered by draconian laws, and the constant threat of retaliation for any real or perceived criticism of the authorities. Most independent media outlets have been crushed out of existence, as have vast swathes of Azerbaijan's civil society. Torture and other ill-treatment in detention are widespread in Azerbaijan, and impunity is entrenched.

8. Have there been any improvements since Azerbaijan was given the COP29 Presidency?

No. In fact, the grave human rights situation in Azerbaijan has worsened since the country was announced as the host of COP29 in December 2023. The authorities claim they are "ensuring everyone's voices are heard" at the summit - but they have prosecuted more than a dozen activists and journalists this year, and silenced key voices on the climate crisis.

In April, for example, Azerbaijani authorities arrested human rights and climate justice activist Anar Mammadli on bogus "smuggling" charges, and placed him in pre-trial detention, where he remains. Anar Mammadli was among the first activists in Azerbaijan to speak about the connection between human rights and climate justice, and he has been involved in international advocacy at the EU and UN level. In prison he has been denied adequate medical treatment for several worsening health conditions, and he is facing a lengthy sentence.

9. How does the human rights situation in Azerbaijan affect COP29?

It is essential that civil society can participate in climate negotiations. Activists, union leaders, and human rights defenders help to advocate for ambitious targets and play a vital role in ensuring that the plans developed at COP29 align with governments' human rights obligations and that they are actually implemented. But the involvement of Azerbaijan's own civil society is likely to be extremely limited. Threats and harassment have forced many local activists to leave the country, while others are arbitrarily detained on politically motivated charges. The few remaining independent voices risk prosecution and retaliation if they dare to voice any criticism during COP29.

The void left by local civil society groups has been filled in part by organizations known as GONGOs (government-organized non-governmental organizations). These state-supported groups do not provide the independent perspectives needed, but their presence allows Azerbaijani authorities to project a false picture of respect for freedom of expression and association.

Amnesty International is monitoring the crackdown in Azerbaijan, and will continue to document violations, both during and after the summit.

10 .What about Azerbaijan's record on climate change?

Fossil fuel makes up about half of Azerbaijan's economy and the vast majority of its export revenues. The state-owned oil and gas company, SOCAR, is a major source of income for President Ilham Aliyev's government. Nonetheless, Azerbaijan must also do its fair share to achieve a fast and fair fossil fuel phase out; this means no new fossil fuel projects anywhere. But earlier this year, President Aliyev announced plans for expanding gas production which are grossly incompatible with Azerbaijan's commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Like previous climate summits, COP29 will host many participants whose agendas are seriously at odds with climate justice. Thousands of fossil fuel lobbyists, along with the heads of oil giants like Shell and BP, are expected to be in attendance. These participants have used previous summits to advance their own interests, opposing essential efforts to phase out fossil fuels and pushing for false solutions like carbon offsetting. Amnesty International is calling for a robust conflict of interest policy to prevent fossil fuel lobbyists undermining the aims of global climate treaties.

11. How has climate change impacted people in 2024?

Climate change is causing a dramatic increase in the frequency of extreme temperatures, and 2024 is expected to be the hottest year ever recorded. Around the world, people have been displaced by floods, hurricanes, droughts and other unnatural disasters, all made worse by global warming. Worldwide, Indigenous Peoples and land-dependent communities continue to bear the heaviest burden of biodiversity loss.

Lives have been lost; livelihoods, languages, and entire cultures are in peril; and disease, hunger and displacement is causing extreme suffering. The cost of these losses amounts to trillions of dollars in damages, which dwarf the cost of current investments in renewable energy, and threaten governments' capacity to fund policies to protect human rights.

12. What is Amnesty calling for at COP29?

Human rights must be at the heart of all climate action decision-making;

States in a position to do so must massively scale up climate finance and funding for loss and damage;

All states must commit to fully phasing out fossil fuels, in a way that is fast and fair;

COP29 participants must not chase risky technologies, like carbon capture and storage and removals, or push gas as a "transition fuel", as a means of distracting from the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels;

The UNFCCC Secretariat, the government of Azerbaijan, and other governments must protect civic space, and guarantee the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

Read more of Amnesty International's recommendations on climate justice here

Help protect the protest in Azerbaijan