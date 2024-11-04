Somalia: A Path of Compassion - a Doctor's Journey in Somalia

Dr. Hodan Ali Shire was only 10 when her younger sister contracted meningitis and was admitted to a hospital in Somalia's Puntland State.

"She was unconscious," Dr. Hodan recalled.

The hospital lacked adequate equipment, and the staff were not properly trained to handle critical cases. Fortunately, her sister survived after spending more than a month in the hospital, but the harrowing experience shaped Dr. Hodan's future.

She explained: "It shifted my dream of a career as a graphic designer to pursuing my passion for medicine."

Fast forward 15 years and Dr. Hodan now leads the Garowe Referral Hospital - the same hospital that once struggled to help her family. Since 2020, as the hospital's Director, she has made patient care the top priority. Appointed by the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Hodan's leadership is shaped by her childhood experience.

Renovation and transformation

The hospital recently completed its three-year renovation project, using funds from humanitarian partners and donors.

It serves approximately 1 million people in Garowe and the surrounding Nugaal region, and offers free services across various departments, including delivery, paediatrics, nutrition and HIV care. It's also a sanctuary for vulnerable people, especially internally displaced families living in and around Garowe district.

In 2023, the hospital handled 4,354 inpatient cases and 18,794 outpatient cases, and helped deliver 2,052 babies.

With a team of 182 dedicated staff and numerous volunteers, Dr. Hodan encourages a collaborative environment focused on the community's well-being.

She implemented comprehensive training programmes for staff, ensuring they understand the importance of compassion and respect in patient care. "Negligence can result in horrible outcomes," she shared.