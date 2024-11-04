Uganda: 3 Children Found 'Beheaded' Near Sudanese Refugee Camp in Uganda

Kiryandongo Camp — Panic gripped Sudanese refugees in Uganda's Kiryandongo camp when the bodies of three Ugandan children were reportedly found beheaded near Bilal ibn Rabah school last week. The incident, which took place last week Wednesday, raised fears among camp residents and fuelled new rumours of similar attacks.

Last week Thursday, parents living in and near Uganda's Kiryandongo camp anxiously rushed to schools to bring their kids home. The evening before, news broke out that the bodies of three children were found "with their heads cut off" outside of Bilal ibn Rabah school.

Ugandan police and security forces began emergency measures and promptly initiated an investigation to idenfity those responsible. Osman Adam, a spokesperson for the Sudanese refugees in Kiryandongo, told Radio Dabanga that a recent emergency meeting with security officials "confirmed the crime had occurred outside the camp and that the victims were Ugandan nationals with no link to the Sudanese refugee community".

"We understand the residents' concerns", Adam said, "but initial investigations confirm that this crime has no connection to the camp." He urged residents to stay calm and refrain from spreading unverified information as police actively gather evidence to identify the perpetrators.

Rumours spreading

Sudanese refugees in Kiryandongo camp felt that this incident only amplified pre-existing fears due to previous incidents. Hasan Abou recalled to Radio Dabanga the earlier disappearance of a Sudanese child from the camp's reception centre. "Ugandan authorities had located and returned the child, arresting the woman involved in the abduction."

Abou noted that while "unfounded rumours" of other kidnappings had been circulating, the discovery of the beheaded children triggered fresh anxiety among refugees.

"By Wednesday evening, we were hearing stories of slaughtered, beheaded children near the Islamic school. By Thursday, with rumours of kidnappings spreading, families rushed to schools to protect their children. We felt that our children were in danger. We had no choice but to go and bring them home."

Despite assurances from authorities, rumours continued to spread, intensifying more panic. Reports of "suspicious individuals" near schools caused some students to flee classrooms in a disorderly manner, while others stopped exams and closed early to protect the students.

At Sharon School, misinformation about alleged child murders led to an emergency evacuation. The administration later confirmed that a child had started the rumour, leading to panic. Adam said that police found no evidence of any additional incidents. He advised refugees to verify information before sharing it, warning that spreading false news could carry legal consequences.

To calm fears and restore order, Ugandan authorities scheduled a meeting with refugee leaders on November 11. The meeting will address the security situation and include messages to reassure Sudanese refugees and emphasise the importance of collective responsibility for camp stability.