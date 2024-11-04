Kenya Coffee Prices Hit Crop-Year High, Defy Global Slump

4 November 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)

Kenya's coffee prices rose to their highest level of the crop year in the latest auction, defying a global slump in coffee futures driven by improved weather in Brazil.

Kenyan arabica rose to $261 per 50-kilo bag this week, up from $251 at the previous sale, reflecting strong demand for the country's high-grade beans.

In contrast, December arabica futures in New York fell by 0.04 percent amid a broader decline, highlighting Kenya's sensitivity to global price shifts, as 95 percent of its coffee exports are sold abroad.

Robusta coffee prices declined further on Tuesday, reaching a two-month low as recent rainfall eased drought concerns.

Brazil's Minas Gerais, a key arabica-growing region, received 36.8 mm of rain last week--115 percent above the seasonal average--according to weather man.

The area contributes nearly 30 percent of Brazil's arabica output, and increased rainfall is expected to alleviate stress on coffee trees.

Below-average rainfall in Brazil since April has stressed coffee crops, impacting the 2025/26 arabica outlook.

In 2021, Kenya benefited from elevated global prices following a severe frost in Brazil that constrained supply.

Meanwhile, Kenya's government is advancing coffee sector reforms aimed at increasing farmer earnings by reducing intermediaries in the supply chain.

Read the original article on Business Day Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Business Day Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.