Africa: AUC Chairperson Commends Credible Elections and Smooth Democratic Transition in Botswana

1 November 2024
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, commends the Government and People of Botswana for the conduct of peaceful, transparent and credible general elections of 30 October 2024.

The Chairperson notes with satisfaction that Botswana has consistently been a leading democracy in Africa, showcasing the consolidation of effective democratic governance through regular elections since independence in September 1966.

In this regard, the Chairperson congratulates the newly elected President of the Republic of Botswana, Duma Boko and leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition on his brilliant election. Likewise, the Chairperson commends former President, Mokgweetsi Masisi for his exemplary leadership and magnanimity by ensuring smooth transfer of power and conceding defeat prior to the release of official election results.

Furthermore, the Chairperson applauds all Batswana and stakeholders for their strong belief in democracy and contributions to the just concluded elections. The Chairperson expresses deep appreciation to H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for efficiently leading the AU Election Observation Mission to Botswana.

The Chairperson reaffirms AU's steadfast commitment to the implementation of Agenda 2063, premised on the promotion and safeguard of constitutional democracy and inclusive governance of AU Member States.

