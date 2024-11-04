Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Installing New Devices to Monitor, Prevent Air Pollution

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, a third of the world's population, or around 2.4 billion people, still relies on open fires and inefficient stoves to cook using solid fuels like wood, charcoal, coal, and dung. Most of these individuals are underprivileged and reside in low- and middle-income nations, with access to cleaner cooking options varying significantly between urban and rural areas.

In 2020, around 2.1 billion people will still cook using solid fuels. Among these, household air pollution was estimated to cause 3.2 million deaths globally per year, with air pollution linked to nearly 30% of cerebrovascular disease deaths in the Middle East and North Africa. Children, due to their heightened susceptibility and exposure, are especially vulnerable to the harmful health impacts of air pollution, which is responsible for 20% of infant mortality worldwide. Overall, about seven million premature deaths each year are attributed to the combined effects of household and ambient air pollution.

The issue of climate change continues to be a topic of intense debate, with no clear or sustainable solutions emerging. Countries worldwide are being forced to grapple with the burdens and challenges posed by its impacts. This problem is severe in developing and underdeveloped nations, which often lack the resources and infrastructure to effectively adapt to and mitigate the effects.

Despite numerous global summits and conferences held over the years, a universally accepted solution to the climate crisis remains elusive. As a result, vulnerable countries are struggling to address this daunting challenge, resorting to various actions and initiatives to combat the problem.

One significant contributor to the issues of climate change is air pollution. Rapid urbanization and population growth in many countries have accelerated environmental degradation. Deteriorating air quality is one of the most pressing concerns, affecting the health and well-being of urban inhabitants and hindering sustainable urban development.

With bustling streets, industrial activities, and increasing vehicular traffic, cities have experienced a surge in air pollution levels. Emissions from various sources, such as exhaust fumes, industrial emissions, and the burning of biomass and solid fuels for cooking and heating have contributed to this decline in air quality.

This air pollution leads to severe health consequences for city residents, including respiratory problems like asthma, lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic health conditions, ultimately reducing life expectancy.

To address the impacts of climate change, it's crucial to monitor air pollution levels and related issues. Countries need to develop technological solutions that provide alerts about air quality before severe climate-related issues arise.

A year ago, the Environmental Protection Authority of Addis Ababa recalled the installation of five new air pollution measuring devices, with four additional machines being repaired and serviced.

On his stay with the Ethiopian Press Agency, Solomon Melese, the Team Leader for Greenhouse Gas Measurement, Reduction and green technology expansion at the Authority, highlighted the installation of nine air pollution measurement machines in the city, though it concerned that only three of these devices are currently operational, the remaining six devices are out of service within one year, the authority prompting plans to replace them with new modern air pollution measuring instruments.

At the time of installation, the authority stated that these machines were considered advanced and it's also not only used to indicate the level of the city's air pollution but also one of the exemplary cities in Africa for fighting climate change impact. Moreover, it showcases the country's urban developments.

However, the installed measurement devices no longer meet the country's needs; the authority is preparing to install ten new air quality measuring devices to enhance monitoring efforts. He noted that the previously installed machines, once considered modern, are now outdated, contributing to their ineffectiveness.

These machines, installed last year at considerable expense, were intended to provide crucial data on air quality. In this sense, the authority's replacement was initially scheduled for last year, budget constraints delayed the process and due to high costs of the machines, this initiative has been postponed to the current fiscal year, with plans for the auctioning of the old machines soon.

In addition to the machines installed by the authority, Solomon highlighted that devices set up by Addis Ababa University and the American Embassy in Ethiopia are currently in use for air quality monitoring.

Looking ahead, Solomon confirmed that the installation of new equipment is a priority for the government, with a substantial budget allocated for this purpose. So, the authority should be working with well-trained trained to install any devices that are used to fight the impacts of climate change.

He expressed optimism that the new devices will significantly enhance the city's ability to monitor air quality effectively. Furthermore, these devices aid in policy decision-making, research, early warning, and identifying the highest pollution sources in the city, as well as alerting users about air quality levels to enable preventive actions.

The installation of new devices is expected to provide a clearer picture of the air pollution levels in the city, allowing for more informed decision-making regarding public health. He emphasized the seriousness of the air pollution issue, noting that the rise in pollution levels has prompted the development of a guide for managing emissions from older fuel vehicles.

As the city grapples with rising pollution levels, the commitment to improving air quality monitoring reflects a broader effort to safeguard public health and environmental standards in the capital.

On the other hand, he stated that the authority aimed to cut emissions by 250,000 tons target, but it achieved a reduction of 255,000 tons in the previous year. He also mentioned that during the current fiscal year, the authority planned to reduce 300,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The authority data indicated that the greenhouse gas emissions in the city rose from seven million metric tons in 2012 to 7.5 million metric tons in 2014/15 E.C. The primary causes remain outdated vehicles, which contribute significantly to the city's air pollution. Solomon noted that old vehicles remain the primary source of these emissions and that the increase of over 500,000 metric tons in just a few years poses serious health risks to residents.

To address these issues, the authority plans to enforce regulations on older vehicles that exceed pollution standards. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish guidelines for the proper disposal of construction waste, which also contributes to air quality degradation.

The Authority is actively collaborating with various industry associations to enhance recycling initiatives and waste management practices, particularly focusing on reducing the volume of solid waste sent to Reppie Sanitary Landfill that promotes the initiatives to compost fertilizer and recycle organic materials effectively, he noted.

Solomon further emphasized the need to promote the significance of transitioning to electric vehicle usage and encourage public transportation through city buses to alleviate air pollution. He noted that proactive awareness about potential health problems linked to pollution is spirited for fostering community engagement in environmental protection efforts.

Looking ahead, the authority has set a visionary goal of achieving a pollution-free city by 2050. Early signs of progress are evident with the increase in electric vehicle usage, road expansions, and a growing fleet of city buses, he mentioned.

To monitor progress, the level of greenhouse gas emissions in the city will be measured every two years. The collective efforts of the government, stakeholders, and communities are crucial for making significant strides toward a cleaner, healthier environment for residents, he revealed.

BY FIKADU BELAY