Rwanda: Four Most Common Misconceptions About Electric Vehicles in Rwanda

Despite Rwanda's commitment to promoting eco-friendly transportation (green transport) and reducing carbon emissions, several misconceptions continue to cloud the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), potentially hindering their widespread acceptance.

These misconceptions, ranging from cost concerns to doubts about infrastructure, need to be addressed to pave way for a cleaner and more sustainable transportation future.

Here, we look at the top four misconceptions about EVs and the truth behind them.

1. EVs are expensive

The belief that electric vehicles are very expensive is one of the most common myths.

Sichinga Marumbo, the Business Development and Sales Lead at Kabisa, an electric vehicle mobility company, told The New Times that EVs cost six times less to run compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that use fuel.

To fully understand the costs, Marumbo noted, one must consider the purchase cost and the long-term running costs.

"The Rwandan government is actively supporting the e-mobility sector, offering generous incentives such as tax exemptions on imported EVs, resulting in savings of over 48 percent on VAT, import duties, and withholding tax," said Marumbo.

"And the electricity used for charging EVs is priced at about half of what you'd pay to power your home, making the overall cost of ownership even more appealing."

Running an EV is simple. If someone is spending Rwf60,000 a month on fuel, they will only need around Rwf10,000 monthly for electricity to power their EV. Maintenance costs for EVs are also substantially lower compared to ICE vehicles, he said.

Marumbo also said that an EV engine has fewer moving parts and requires no oils or liquids that need regular top-ups, reducing maintenance expenses to a fraction of what it costs for ICE vehicles.

2. Hard to get service in Rwanda

There is also a common concern about whether spare parts for EVs are available in Rwanda, and where they can be serviced.

Kabisa has a workshop with EV specialists located in Gasanze, in Gasabo District, in partnership with Safe Auto, a garage that serves electric and hybrid vehicles in Rwanda.

"Because EVs have fewer moving parts than ICE vehicles, they are less prone to faults in the first place. The only highly specialized part of an EV is its battery, and it is highly unlikely that you will need to replace it during the car's lifespan," said Marumbo.

"Replacing an ICE vehicle's engine is equivalent to replacing an EV's battery. In fact, U.S. government research shows that EV batteries have a much longer life than ICE engines. In the unlikely event that you need to replace your battery, you'd be looking at paying about one-third of the price of the EV."

3. EVs cannot handle long distances

Many people believe that EVs can't handle long road trips, leaving you stranded with a dead battery in the middle of a road.

"Kabisa just completed the first-ever road trip across East Africa with an EV pickup from Kigali to Nairobi, proving otherwise. Covering over 2,400 kilometers round trip, the team needed only four charging stops before reaching Nairobi with ease. Thanks to the growing number of EV charging points across the region installed by City Oil and EV World in Uganda and EVChaja in Kenya," said Marumbo.

In terms of savings, this journey using the Radar RD6 EV pickup ensured that Kabisa saved about $315 on fuel, compared to what they would have spent driving the popular Toyota Hilux for the same 2,200-kilometer trip.

"Other modes sold by Kabisa have a range of 120 kilometers (for the Kabisa Commuter) up to 520 kilometers (for the Kabisa BYD LUX Song Plus) on a single charge. The BYD LUX can take you from Nyabugogo all the way to Rusizi on one charge. These are just a few of the many examples that prove EVs can travel far and wide," said Marumbo.

4. Charging takes forever

Charging times can be as quick as 30 minutes with a DC charger and can take up to 6 hours with an AC charger, said Marumbo.

"Kabisa is on a mission to build an e-mobility ecosystem that removes barriers to EV adoption, including installing charging infrastructure across the country. Kabisa already has 23 charging points across all provinces and recently partnered with SP to install 15 more with the support of the Rwanda Green Fund," he said.

"Kabisa aims to build charging stations every 100 kilometers across Rwanda. Until then, you can conveniently charge your EV at home or the office with any standard socket."

Marumbo said that debunking misconceptions is critical to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles in Rwanda.

"Kabisa, along with its partners, is proving that EVs are affordable, reliable, and capable of long-distance travel. With the growing infrastructure and support from the Rwandan government, the future of e-mobility is bright, and the barriers to widespread EV adoption are falling rapidly. Now is the time to embrace a cleaner, more sustainable mode of transport," Marumbo said.