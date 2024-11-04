Kenya: Chepkirui Outsprints Obiri to Win New York Marathon in Kenya Podium Sweep

3 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui held off a stiff challenge from fellow countrywoman, Hellen Obiri, to win the New York Marathon on Sunday -- her first-ever World Marathon Majors triumph.

Chepkirui clocked 2:24:35, ahead of immediate former defending champion Obiri, who ran 2:24:49 to finish second.

The 2016 Olympic 5000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot, finished third after clocking 2:25:21 in what was a podium sweep for Kenya.

Another Kenyan, Eunice Chumba, finished fourth in 2:25:58.

It was Chepkirui's first win of the year in which her best result before Sunday was a second-place finish at the Kagawa Half Marathon in Japan where she clocked 1:06:47.

Her last 42km race -- the London Marathon in April -- only yielded a sixth-place finish after timing 2:19:31.

Sunday's race took some time before the contenders could be distinguished from the also-rans.

At the halfway mark, the leading pack consisted of up to 20 runners - all of who within five seconds of one another.

However, with 18 miles gone, this number whittled down to 10, including Kenya's Obiri, Cheruiyot, Chumba, Chepkirui as well as Sharon Lokedi - winner of the race in 2022.

Three miles later, the race had certainly taken shape with Lokedi dropping off the leading pack, which consisted of Obiri, Chepkirui, Chumba, Cheruiyot and Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi.

With the finish line in sight, the race had morphed ontoa Kenyan affair with Obiri, Cheruiyot and Chepkirui fighting for the top honour.

Cheruiyot seemed to have thrown in the towel and it was left to the other two to continue the fight to the finish line.

Despite Obiri's customary powerful kick, Chepkirui held on for her first ever World Marathon Majors win -- and a perfect ending to a year of so-near-yet-so-far.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.