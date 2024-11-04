Kenya: Chebet, Korir Claim Podium for Kenya At New York Marathon

Nairobi — Kenya's Evans Chebet and Albert Korir claimed two of the three podium places at the New York Marathon in a thrilling men's race on Sunday.

Chebet, the 2022 champion, clocked 02:07:45 to finish second as Korir -- the 2021 champion -- came third in 02:08:00.

Belgian Abdi Nageeye clocked 02:07:39 to finish first in what was a cutthroat race to the tape.

With an elite field that also included Olympic marathon champion Tamirat Tola and two-time New York Marathon Geoffrey Kamworor, the race was always expected to be a nail-biting one for spectators and a tactical one for the runners.

Kenya's Abel Kipchumba seemed to have made the first move after 19km, surging in front of the leading pack.

It proved to be a precursor to what was to come.

Halfway through the race and the leading pack consisted of familiar faces expected by bookmakers to be at the forefront -- Tola, Korir, Kamworor, Chebet and Bashir Abdi.

At the 25km mark, Korir upped the pace a bit, surging into the front of the pack as the rest of runners took the cue and followed suit.

Soon, it was Tola's turn to take the initiative, Kamworor and Chebet matching him pace-for-pace as the race increasingly turned into one of brains -- as much as of brawn.

With 14km to go, the leading pack had shrunk to six; including four Kenyans (Kamworor, Korir, Chebet and Wesley Kiptoo) as well as Tola and Nageeye.

Less than 10km to go, it was now a three-horse race, as Korir and Tola seemed to wither away at the back of the leading pack.

The finish line in sight, it was now a sprint between Nageeye and Chebet -- none willing to throw in the towel.

However, the Belgian's powerful kick eventually carried the day as he crossed the finish line for his first New York Marathon title.