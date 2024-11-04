Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Cuban Deputy Minister of Armed Forces

Algiers — The President of the Republic, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Minister of the National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Sunday the Cuban Deputy Minister of Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Joaquin Quintas Sola.

"I had a fraternal and fruitful meeting with President Tebboune, mirroring the bonds of brotherhood and friendship that Algeria and Cuba have maintained for over sixty years," the Cuban Deputy Minister of Armed Forces stated to the press following the audience.

The audience took place in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Said Chanegriha, the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, and the Minister of Health, Abdelhak Saihi.