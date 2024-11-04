Nigeria: BBNaija Star Tacha Acquires Football Cub

3 November 2024
Big Brother Naija reality show star, Anita Natacha Akide, known as Tacha, has joined the league of celebrities owning football clubs in Nigeria.

This was made known in the announcement by the Lagos Liga on Saturday.

Sharing the news in a now trending post on its X handle, Lagos Liga wrote "New Lagos Liga club owner alert: Anita Natacha Akide.

"In short, the inimitable TACHA! @Symply_Tacha. Formal announcement to follow. Tacha FC is here."

Other celebrities who own football clubs in Nigeria include Burna Boy and Don Jazzy.

