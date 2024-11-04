Uganda: Govt Begins Documenting Cases to Repatriate Distressed Ugandans in UAE

The government has launched a new initiative to document cases of distressed migrant workers in the UAE, following a surge in complaints of exploitation, including wage theft, contract substitution, and trafficking.

Over the past decade, the number of Ugandan migrant workers in the Gulf has risen dramatically, with Saudi Arabia hosting over 150,000 workers, making it the largest destination for Ugandan labor migration.

However, both domestic and foreign enforcement of labor protections remain inadequate, leaving many workers vulnerable to exploitation and debt bondage.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, is currently in the Middle East on a working trip aimed at supporting these vulnerable workers.

During his visit, Ambassador Walusimbi met with a group of Ugandan migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, led by Abdallah Munnobi, who voiced concerns about their precarious situations.

Many of these workers, including runaway workers, pregnant women, and mothers with young children, face hardships ranging from poor working conditions to detention for serious offenses under Saudi law.

The delegation, led by Amb Walusimbi alongside Uganda's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Isaac Ssebulime, and Deputy Ambassador Sheikh Sulaiman Guggwa, is working to facilitate the repatriation and reintegration of distressed Ugandan workers.

Amb Walusimbi emphasized that President Museveni is committed to improving the safety and welfare of Ugandans abroad, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

Efforts are underway to ensure that labor migration remains safe, secure, and well-regulated.

Additionally, migrant workers have voiced concerns about the high transaction fees associated with sending money home through mobile platforms, urging the government to negotiate with mobile money providers to reduce these costs.

Amb Walusimbi assured the workers to remain calm as efforts continue to expedite the repatriation process for those in detention and deportation centers.

He also noted that the government is exploring new and better job opportunities for those facing contract issues and undesirable work conditions.

In his next move, Ambassador Walusimbi will head to Dubai to meet with the Ugandan diaspora community. Just last month, the government, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, successfully repatriated 156 stranded Ugandans from Dubai.

Statistics from the Ministry indicate that approximately 280,000 Ugandans seek household jobs annually, driven by factors such as poverty, unemployment, and domestic violence.

The government's proactive stance marks a significant step in addressing the challenges facing Ugandan migrant workers in the Gulf region, as it works to improve safety and welfare measures for its citizens abroad.