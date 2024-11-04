Kenya: Gachagua Urges MPs to Pass Key Bills With Same Speed As His Impeachment

2 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Parliament to pass key Bills with the same urgency that was applied during his impeachment.

Speaking in Kirinyaga in his first public appearance since the swearing in of his successor Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua emphasized that the Coffee Bill 2023, which he introduced to Parliament, should be treated as a priority.

"The speed used to impeach me should be the same speed used to pass the Coffee Bill. It should be expedited, gazetted, and given to the President for signing into law just as quickly as my impeachment was processed," Gachagua stated.

He said that the proposed bill, aimed at uplifting the livelihoods of coffee farmers and Kenyans at large, should not face delays in the National Assembly and Senate.

Gachagua expressed support for President William Ruto's administration, urging patience as the new government fulfils its promises. "We don't have any issue with the President. We want to give him the three years he needs to deliver on his promises. I am proud that coffee reforms were among those promises, and now the Coffee Bill is in Parliament," he said.

In addition, Gachagua called on the government to intensify efforts in combating drug and substance abuse to eliminate the vice from society. He also encouraged unity among the people of Mt. Kenya despite the challenges they face.

"Let me say, don't be afraid; things will get better. I am proud that people still support me," Gachagua added.

This statement comes after Gachagua's predecessor, Kithure Kindiki, officially took office following his swearing-in on Friday. Gachagua was impeached by both the National Assembly and the Senate over various allegations.

