Uganda: Museveni's 'Intimidation Tactics' Spark Outrage Among MPs Over Coffee Bill

The President on Friday vowed to deal a crushing below on those opposing his government's decision to push the coffee authority under the agriculture ministry

President Museveni's alleged use of intimidation tactics to push through the controversial coffee bill has ignited tensions within his own National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, drawing backlash from MPs who are calling for democratic accountability.

In a recent meeting at Museveni's Kisozi residence, NRM MPs expected a discussion on the coffee bill's implications for Ugandan farmers.

However, many felt sidelined, with MPs reportedly excluded from meaningful dialogue and instead led on a farm tour.

Many MPs expressed frustration, claiming they were denied the chance to voice constituent concerns, a key duty of their role.

Museveni's remarks following the meeting have fueled concerns, with the president stating, "We are going to have a showdown; they are liars and criminals playing with fire."

This aggressive stance, aimed even at his own party members, signals what some interpret as a drift toward autocracy.

Critics argue that Museveni's words, rather than encouraging open discourse, aim to stifle dissent, challenging Uganda's principles of representative democracy.

MP James Kaberuka openly criticized the president's tactics, stating, "The president has nothing else to say other than blackmailing us on coffee. Why can't he take us to Kibuli or court?"

His sentiments are echoed by others who feel that Museveni has deviated from the constitutional principle that power belongs to the people.

This ongoing rift raises important questions about Uganda's political future.

MPs, who serve as a voice for their constituents, are increasingly questioning the president's approach, especially his unwillingness to engage in dialogue.

Mr Museveni's resistance to hearing from his MPs implies that dissent is unwelcome--even within his own ranks.

MP Richard Lumu questioned the special treatment given to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), remarking,

"What is wrong with UCDA to be that special for the president to threaten anybody? Why can't he listen to us?"

The lack of transparency around the bill's handling has fueled speculation about the president's underlying motives.

As the coffee bill approaches a likely vote next week, the NRM stands at a critical juncture.

Lawmakers are growing weary of being sidelined, and the impact of Museveni's heavy-handed tactics may be significant. Will MPs resist, or will intimidation triumph?

Ugandans are closely observing the government's response to their concerns. With rising dissatisfaction, Museveni's confrontational stance could deepen political divides.

Whether the NRM can manage this crisis without further alienating its base remains uncertain.