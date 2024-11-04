Tunisia: Ex-Minister Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison: Noureddine Bhiri

1 November 2024
Amnesty International (London)

On 18 October 2024, the Criminal Chamber of the Court of First Instance in Tunis sentenced Ennahdha leader and former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri to ten years in prison on the basis of a social media post attributed to him and which he denied writing.

Noureddine Bhiri was accused of "trying to change the form of the government and inciting people against each other" under Article 72 of the Tunisian penal code. Noureddine Bhiri who has spent 18 months in arbitrary detention in the Mornaguia prison is being further punished simply for his peaceful political opposition.

The Tunisian authorities must immediately release him and quash his conviction and sentence as his imprisonment is solely based on the peaceful exercise of his human rights.

