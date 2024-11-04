South Africa: Gangsterism, Drugs Plague Gauteng Schools - South African News Briefs - November 4, 2024

Thamanqa Mbovane/GroundUp
South African Police Services van
4 November 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Gangsterism, Drugs Plague Gauteng Schools

The Gauteng Department of Education has identified at least 245 schools as high-risk due to surrounding conditions and student behaviors, reports EWN. This concerning statistic was revealed after the department's first school safety imbizo in Klipspruit, south of Johannesburg. Education MEC Matome Chiloane said that while the schools themselves are not necessarily dangerous, surrounding issues like gang activity, illegal drug trade, and access to weapons have impacted school environments. These issues spill over into schools, resulting in increased bullying, vandalism, and poor discipline among students. "I still place the responsibility on the community and parents, as they aren't taking enough interest in their children's activities at school," said Chiloane.

Tensions Flare in Alexandra After Child's Death From Spaza Shop Snack

In Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, police have been deployed to manage rising tensions following the death of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly fell ill after eating snacks bought from a local spaza shop, reports EWN. The girl reportedly purchased a packet of chips from a nearby vendor and, after consuming them at home, began experiencing breathing difficulties. Despite attempts to help, she tragically passed away, with community members suspecting the snacks were poisoned. Outraged residents gathered outside the shop, attempting to confiscate and destroy its stock. The crowd has grown increasingly volatile, with some individuals forcibly entering the store, removing suspected contaminated items, and placing them in black bags to destroy.

Fishermen Rescued Off Stilbaai Coast

In the Western Cape, two men who fell overboard from their fishing boat were rescued by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Stilbaai, reports IOL. The NSRI Stilbaai crew responded to an unmanned fishing boat spotted turning in circles off the coast of Morris Point. Stilbaai station commander Stéfan Grové reported that the two fishermen were successfully rescued from the water and were unharmed.

