Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Is Next - Says South African Opposition Leader Maimane Following Dethronement of Botswana's Ruling Party After Six-Decades Reign

South African opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane has warned Zanu PF that it will be the next to fall, following last week's dethronement of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) party, which had been in power for 58 years.

Maimane leads the Build One South Africa (BOSA).

President-elect Duma Gideon Boko beat then incumbent Mokgweetsi Masisi by a landslide to end BDP's hold on power in the diamond-rich Southern African country.

His triumph followed an impressive run by opposition parties in South Africa where ruling African National Congress (ANC) was denied a majority across councils and in Parliament.

In Zambia, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema annihilated then incumbent Edgar Lungu.

Maimane's comments come at a time Mozambique is up in flames, with protestors questioning authenticity of results declaring revolutionary party FRELIMO, ultimate winners of polls held a fortnight ago.

Zanu PF on the other hand, has continued to survive, albeit through controversial means highlighted by human rights defenders, politicians and civic society.

"Chest pains. Zanu PF is next. We know you wanted your best friend Masisi to win but Batswana said no," said Maimane.

Zanu PF openly declared support for the losing BDP whose leader, Masisi, conceded defeat last week despite bidding by the likes of Zanu PF legal secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, who addressed rallies in Botswana.

Unlike in the Mozambique election results, Mnangagwa did not jump the gun to congratulate the opposition leader before official announcement of election results.

Although Mnangagwa later sent felicitations, the congratulatory statement was signed by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Amon Murwira.