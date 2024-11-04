South Africa: Cape Town's Cop-Gang Collusion Case Is Still With Police Watchdog As Mass Shootings Persist

Two years after a high court judge warned that the 28s gang may have infiltrated police structures in the Western Cape, investigations are yet to be finalised.

Police officers flagged in a Western Cape High Court judgment, which warns that members of the 28s gang may have captured the province's police and accessed crime-fighting plans, are not off the hook yet.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is still looking into the assertions made in the judgment. Its spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, told Daily Maverick last week that "Ipid has registered a corruption case and our investigation [is] under way". It remains unclear at what stage the investigation is.

Mass murder

While it proceeds, gang violence continues to ravage the Western Cape. Last week, 12 people were murdered in two shootings - in Atlantis and in Bishop Lavis. Gangsterism is rife in both areas.

The shootings have led to questions about the quality of the Crime Intelligence unit and what action the South African Police Service (SAPS) will be taking to prevent such slaughter.

Critical questions about collusion between the cops and gangs remain unanswered.

Daily Maverick previously reported on the landmark judgment by Judge Daniel Thulare in the High Court in Cape Town on 17 October 2022, who boldly warned that there was evidence suggesting...