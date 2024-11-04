Sudan: TSC President Issues a Decree Approving the Termination and Assignment of Ministers

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a decree approving the decision of the Transitional Council of Ministers, which stipulates the termination of the assignment of ministers Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir from the duties of the Minister of Culture and Information.

Ambassador Hussein Awad from the duties of the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Osama Hassan Mohamed Ahmed from the duties of the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, and approving the assignment of each of:

Khalid Ali Al-Easir as Minister of Culture and Information.

Ali Yousuf as Minister of Foreign Affairs

Omar Bakhit Mohamed Adam as Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments

Omar Ahmed Mohamed Ali Banfer as Minister of Trade and Supply.