Southern Africa: Masisi's Shock Defeat in Botswana Heralds Big Changes, Difficult Turnaround

opinion

Botswana has a new boss in President Duma Boko after an election victory over a party that has been in power since independence 58 years ago. A lot is set to change, including the country's relations with South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Botswana held its national election on 30 October and President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi and the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) were soundly beaten.

The BDP has been the ruling party of Botswana since its independence in 1966. One could argue that despite its reputation of being an open and democratic society, the country would not mature into a fully-fledged democracy until a national election resulted in an opposition party prevailing.

So bad was the BDP loss that it retained only four of 61 parliamentary seats. Historically, the BDP was able to prevail because the opposition was weak and divided. But not this time as it came in fourth place out of four registered parties following division within the BDP itself. To his credit, president Masisi offered a gracious concession speech.

Economic failure

There are numerous reasons for this shocking defeat. Foremost was the economy where unemployment among youth is estimated at 45%.

Certainly, the fall in diamond prices is partially attributable but Masisi's pledges to diversify the economy had failed.

There was also President Masisi's imperious and divisive leadership. He made a serious mistake in attacking his predecessor Ian...