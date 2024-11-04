Botswana: I Dare Not Fail, Says Botswana's New President Duma Boko

Newly elected President of Botswana Duma Boko gives his first speech as the leader of his Southern African country after his swearing-in at the Botswana High Court.

Botswana's new president took office on Friday after a fast transfer of power after elections that ended nearly 60 years of rule by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Duma Boko was sworn in during a private ceremony with the chief justice three days after the elections. The elections resulted in the BDP losing power.

The 54-year-old human rights lawyer later gave a speech and held a press briefing that was shown live on state television. He spoke about his plans, like raising the minimum wage to 4,000 pula (about $300) and providing universal health insurance.

He said attracting investors is key, as well as working with mining companies while looking for ways to diversify the economy, which heavily relies on diamonds. This is seen as crucial for stabilizing the country’s finances.

The public ceremony to celebrate his inauguration will happen soon. Boko expressed that being president is a big responsibility, saying, "I dare not fail. I dare not disappoint."