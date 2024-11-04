Namibia: Drag Night Brings Halloween Alive

1 November 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

The riveting Drag Night Namibia is back with a Halloween extravaganza feel to it at the Village Garden in Windhoek tonight.

This time around, the organisation is processing all the horrors that the LGBTQIA+ and ALLY communities in Namibia go through. "The community is using this theme to process the real horrors of our everyday life as LGBT and ALLY members, and use our art to tell our stories, and introduce our inner rock stars to Namibia," said co-CEO of the Drag Night ,Liz Elhers.

Since its inception in 2021, Drag Night has not only multiplied audiences, having hosted over 40 shows and visibility, they have inaugurated various safe spaces like The Village and Piccolo.

"We have also embarked on a collaboration with coalitions, and we have created spin-off shows like Drag Night Unplugged with Gigi Has Arrived as the creative director at Anna's Kloovenberg."

Asked why Drag Night is so close to her heart, she said creating visibility and inclusivity has changed the game for the community in Windhoek and Namibia. "We only offer high-quality curated experiences, and we want our community to bask in the essence of international quality entertainment," she said.

"Come to show, form an opinion of the art. The event is a place for people of all walks of life to feel seen, safe and celebrated. Come dressed in your best Halloween costume."

Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It is at the beginning of the observance of Allhallowtide, the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs and all the faithful departed.

In popular culture, the day has become a celebration of horror, being associated with the macabre and supernatural.

The night will offer singing, lip-syncing, make-up artistry, fashion, dance, storytelling, MCs, DJs, hair artistry, mixology and audience engagement.

